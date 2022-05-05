Visix Communications Podcast Wins IABC Gold Quill Award

Visix has been honored with an IABC Gold Quill Award for their Digital Signage Done Right podcast series. The IABC Gold Quill Awards program recognizes business communication excellence globally, and is acknowledged as one of the most prestigious awards programs in the industry.

(Image credit: Visix)

“We’re thrilled to receive an award from such a respected association and congratulate all of the 2022 winners,” said Derek DeWitt, communications specialist for Visix. “It’s feels great to be included among such a distinguished group that has lots of global PR firms and large communications departments. We’re a small team, so having our work recognized is especially gratifying.”

Visix’s 2022 Gold Quill Award is in the category of communication skills, audiovisual. This is the fourth award for Digital Signage Done Right since its launch in July 2019, and it has been included in best podcast lists by Feedspot, Bananatag, and Blogin.

DeWitt hosts the podcast and interviews guests from Visix, as well as external communications consultants and industry experts. Conversations cover a range of topics from basic communications advice to employee engagement and visitor experience, with each episode offering practical tips for listeners.

“It’s really all about the guests. They bring their expertise and real-world experience to teach people best practices and warn them about common pitfalls,” said DeWitt. “A lot of folks might think our podcast is either pushing product or covering tech topics, but it’s not. It’s about helping people communicate better. Digital signage software is just one tool that people can use to deliver their messages and engage their audiences. We help our listeners navigate all aspects of organizational communications, whether or not they use digital signs.”

Digital Signage Done Right is hosted on Podbean, and is available on Apple, Google, Spotify, and other popular podcast platforms. There are currently over 80 episodes available, and new episodes are added every other Tuesday.