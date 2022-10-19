Visionary Appoints New Director for Australia and New Zealand

Visionary (opens in new tab) appointed Jack Ericson as director of Australia and New Zealand. In this role, Ericson will establish and build customer relationships and support business development in Australia and New Zealand.

Ericson has numerous years of success in sales, operations and business development in the professional AV industry. Based in Canberra, Australia, Ericson has worked with many industry-leading organizations, including Diversified, NEC Australia, and Crestron Electronics, and understands the unique challenges and priorities for integrators in Australia and New Zealand. Ericson will manage Visionary’s key accounts in the region while expanding its customer base with new opportunities.

Jack Ericson (Image credit: Visionary)

“I’m energized to join Visionary. They are at the forefront of AV over IP development and constantly looking to expand and improve solutions that accelerate ultra-low latency distribution for the professional AV industry,” said Ericson. “Australia and New Zealand are a rapidly-growing region. The focus on audiovisual technology has never been stronger and it’s an exciting time for Visionary to solve many of the unique challenges that customers in the region are facing. In my new role, I look forward to building lasting relationships with our customers in the region.”

“We are focused on growing business relationships and supporting global end user customers, consultants and integrators with innovative AV-over-IP distribution solutions,” said Scott Freshman, chief operations officer for Visionary. “Since our inception in 1995, we have built a trusted and reliable professional AV brand. We are excited to strengthen our brand in Australia and New Zealand with feature-rich solutions, personable customer and technical support, and a continued investment in innovation.”

Visionary’s latest hire is the next strategic step in expanding business development to support the global AV industry. Visionary continues to deliver feature-rich solutions to meet an increased demand, despite global supply chain issues. Their advanced AV over IP technologies create a reliable, cost-effective solution for audio and video transport for all professional AV related markets, standards, and formats.