VisibilityOne Releases SaaS Videoconference Monitoring App with MS Teams Support

The What: VisibilityOne has unveiled a SaaS video conference monitoring app that includes remote users of Microsoft Teams.

The What Else: With VisibilityOne's desktop client, technology managers can remotely heal end-users built-in and USB connect devices without the need to remote into their computer. The software provides call path detection to see if there's a network issue at the user's home, in the cloud, or at the service provider gateway. Unlike traditional monitoring software’s that rely on limited SNMP traps or UC infrastructure to generate reports, VisibilityOne delivers rich data in real time, whether it's a conference room on premise or a hybrid worker at home.

“With the world in the midst of a pandemic, bringing remote Microsoft Teams users into the purview of IT will help revolutionize the troubleshooting process,” said Jose De La Paz, CEO of VisibilityOne. “Until now IT teams were challenged when it came to resolving remote collaboration issues whether they be with the remote user’s laptop, network, USB devices, Wi-Fi network, or videoconferencing app. Yes, there are separate tools for each of those specific areas, but only VisibilityOne enables IT support teams to correlate the faults and events surrounding these disparate technologies into one UI, and no other tool can address the nearly half a billion stay at home remote users of Microsoft Teams and Zoom, only VisibilityOne’s exclusive SaaS application allows you to do so.”

[The Technology Manager's Guide to Collaboration in the Post-COVID World]

The Bottom Line: VisibilityOne is suitable for monitoring in many industries, and is designed to reduce support costs, decrease time to resolution, and improve agility. Potential users can evaluate VisibilityOne without any obligation for up to 30 days by visiting its website and registering for a trial.