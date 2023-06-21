VisibilityOne and Stefanini Group Partner to Extend Video Conferencing Solutions to Clients Across the Globe

Unified communications and video collaboration monitoring solutions company, VisibilityOne recently announced a strategic partnership with global technology company, Stefanini Group. The partnership focuses on delivering cutting-edge monitoring and management services for video collaboration, and fortifying communication infrastructure for businesses worldwide.

VisibilityOne’s cloud-based monitoring solutions feature proactive alerting, and advanced algorithms while being vendor-agnostic. These capabilities empower IT teams with crucial insights into devices and applications, allowing businesses to preemptively tackle issues to ensure uninterrupted communication. In collaboration with Stefanini, VisibilityOne will extend its state-of-the-art video collaboration services to a wider audience. The alliance aims to address the soaring demand for reliable and efficient video conferencing solutions, a trend accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"VisibilityOne’s mission has always been centered around perfecting collaboration experiences," said Jose De La Paz, CEO of VisibilityOne. “Partnering with Stefanini, a company with an extensive global reach and a shared commitment to innovation, enables us to impact more businesses around the world. Through this partnership, we are positioned to revolutionize the way professionals engage in video collaboration, optimizing efficiency and cost-effectiveness.”

“VisibilityOne is a true pioneer in video collaboration service management, and we’re thrilled to launch a new service offering to our clients through this joint effort,” said Shayne Quaas, director of Innovation & Digital Business at Stefanini. “Innovation is a core part of our identity at Stefanini and this joint venture allows us to expand our existing services as well as form new relationships rooted in digital transformation and co-creation.”

