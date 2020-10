"The latest game being developed at Drexel University isn’t at all like Fortnite or League of Legends. Using a virtual reality headset, it puts you inside a commercial kitchen. You have to deal with the fast-paced scene of coworkers, customers, and simmering pots."—Source: WITF

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If you're interested in the potential of virtual reality, you won't want to miss this look at the innovations into immersion happening at Drexel and University of the Arts in Philadelphia.