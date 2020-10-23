Virtual Office Hours Get More Students in the Door. Will They Be Here to Stay? (EdSurge)

"From professors to advisers to career counselors, colleges employ many people responsible for coaching students on how to meet their goals. But students don’t always take advantage of opportunities to receive this personalized guidance."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

On interesting silver lining of the shift to remote campus operations — some faculty have seen increased participation in office hours online. Because of this, we may see the option for online appointments continue when students are back on campus.