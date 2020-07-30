Virtual Learning Will Be Better This Fall. Right? (Inside Higher Ed)

"Whether they like it or not -- most of them don't, and some of them are still insisting it's not the case -- I'm convinced that the vast majority of American colleges and universities are headed toward a mostly or entirely virtual fall. Those that don't start out that way will, as they did in the spring, have to pivot. COVID-19 will almost certainly demand it.—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Remote learning must improve beyond what institutions cobbled together this spring. Meeting student expectations this fall will be extremely important for longterm institutional success.