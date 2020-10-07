Virtual Learning Should and Can Be Hands-On (Inside Higher Ed)

"Back in March, as campuses across the nation abruptly shifted from in-person to online learning, many of us faced an existential dilemma. How could colleges -- especially those that encourage collaborative, hands-on learning -- adapt to distance education? Could we replicate learning in labs, group projects and field research at home?"—Source: Inside Higher Ed

When learning happens online rather than in a classroom or lab, it doesn't mean that the process can't still be experiential. These tips will help instructors integrate a hands-on, collaborative approach in their remote learning content.