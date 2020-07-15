Virtual Laboratories: Convergence of Learning and Career Practice (Inside Higher Ed)

"Academic virtual science labs have improved year by year as more and more learners seek to advance their education and careers through online learning. At the same time, professional laboratories have increasingly utilized robotics, distant sensors and associated technologies to make the labs more versatile, efficient, accurate and operable at a distance. The advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) is overhauling laboratories to provide remote (distant) control and monitoring."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

Think lab-based learning is impossible when campus facilities are shut down? Think again. Virtual labs bring the experience online, helping both academic and professional laboratories operate at a distance.