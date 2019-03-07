ViewSonic, Hiperwall Partner on Collaboration-Based Display Solutions

ViewSonic has joined Hiperwall’s OEM Program for a video wall software and collaboration platform. This move aims to provide maximum synergy and product roadmap alignment between ViewSonic professional-grade video wall displays and media players, and Hiperwall’s software portfolio of unified visualization and collaboration solutions.

From professional desktop monitors to large-format commercial displays, ViewSonic has a number of display technologies that create flexible visual solutions through a high-impact video wall. The line of ViewSonic displays come in a variety of sizes and offer an assortment of features including 4K resolution and next-gen connectivity options.

Since 2008, Hiperwall has worked to simplify the implementation and enhance the capabilities of a flexible and expandable video wall software solution. Today, Hiperwall enables ViewSonic sales executives to deliver advanced collaborative solutions to its business clients.

“ViewSonic is one of the industry’s leading display manufacturers and has a proven track record of delivering high-quality, professional-grade products,” said Steve Woo, vice president of sales and business development at Hiperwall. “All of us at Hiperwall are excited to be working with the ViewSonic team and looking forward to supporting its partners with our exceptional customer service and our robust portfolio of solutions that help businesses thrive.”

ViewSonic VP of product marketing, Sally Wang, said the Hiperwall agreement adds depth and diversification to the ViewSonic portfolio of solutions for the video wall market. “We’re further encouraged by Hiperwall’s successes in IP-driven software solutions for the command and control verticals,” she said. “These solutions will help to drive our business in these key areas.”

Hiperwall is a software platform and provides a suite of tools that help businesses collaborate and investigate issues in real time from IP browser data streams. Hiperwall has invested in national channel growth, bringing on and promoting several seasoned channel executives, and creating an exclusive service provisioning team for agent partners.