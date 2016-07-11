Videotel Digital Signage for Nevada State Museum

Videotel Digital's VP71 Industrial Media Player was recently installed at the Nevada State Museum in Carson City.



Usefulness for its ability to run without interference, the VP71 has an auto-looping media player that can run media from an SD card or USB around the clock without monitoring.

"[Videotel's] products are outstanding," said Ray Geiser, Exhibits Manager at Nevada State Museum. "With a reduced staff at the museum, we hardly had time to repair audio and video equipment. With the new Videotel equipment, the electronic displays are maintenance free."