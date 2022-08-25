Videosys Broadcast Unleashes Epsilon Camera Control Upgrades

Videosys Broadcast (opens in new tab) will unveil its latest upgrade to its user-friendly wireless 4K video and camera control system, Epsilon. The camera now has a 12G output, giving operators the option of simplified 12G single cable connectivity. This useful addition can significantly improve workflow, especially when projects are being shot in 4K.

Compatible with major manufacturers such as Sony, Panasonic, GVC, ARRI, Hitachi, and Ikegami, Epsilon is an integrated solution that is designed to simplify the installation and operation of regular radio camera systems in all areas of outside broadcast and studio-based production. It is conceptually similar to regular CCU systems supplied by the main camera manufactures, meaning operators tasked with matching multiple camera set ups can do so quickly and effectively because they are already familiar with the connection nomenclature.

[5 Takeaways from the AV/IT Summit 2022]

(Image credit: VideoSys Broadcast)

“Epsilon is already a very versatile tool,” says Colin Tomlin, managing director of VideoSys Broadcast. “Operators working in an HD environment can still 3G SDI, but for those working in 4G, they now have access to 12G SDI outputs, now commonplace on new equipment.”

Epsilon comprises up to two, dual channel fiber receive slot in modules, RF receiver and decoder options either HD–H264 or H265 up to 4K. Epsilon can operate either single or dual pedestal, improving the data rate while retaining robust RF performance. This is especially important for high quality Light Entertainment productions where there is a requirement for very high picture quality with no increase in latency.

In addition to the 12G SDI upgrade, Videosys Broadcast has also added TSL TallyMan capabilities. This means that operators can utilize the full power of TallyMan’s control system with both tally and UMD data available.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

“With its simple touch screen interface and compatibility with our existing camera control systems, Epsilon is ideally suited to both Studio and Outside Broadcast events,” Tomlin added. “With optional dual head operation, it also offers up to four channel Maximum Ratio Combining (MRC) diversity, with unparalleled receive performance.”