"Prospective students can touch a video wall in the admissions office at New York Institute of Technology to learn about any academic major and watch clips of student interviews."—Source: University Business

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Video walls can offer institutions engaging ways to connect with their audience, from campus visitors and potential students to enrolled learners and alumni. Read how to think outside of the box to offer an experience that will be more useful, immersive, and impactful.