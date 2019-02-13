Video Mount Products Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Video Mount Products (VMP) is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

“It’s amazing to think of all the technologies that have come and gone and the up and down economies since 1994,” said Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “VMP has evolved along with an ever expanding A/V industry into a leading supplier of flat panel mounting solutions—from installations in educational, institutional, and religious applications to lodging, sports venues, residential, health care, and restaurants.”

25 years ago, Stevensville, MD-based VMP began as an OEM project to provide mounts for a handful of electronic distributors whose customers were handling multiple TV installations in small venues. The line began with a product offering of just six items and has evolved into nearly 200 SKUs to installation professionals across every facet of the AV, communications, and security industries.

“VMP products have been engineered for and installed with confidence in thousands of AV, communications, and security applications throughout the world,” Fulmer concluded. “We wouldn’t be celebrating our 25th anniversary without our customers, and that’s why we place such a high emphasis on our customer service. VMP prides itself on providing the best products in the industry and by supporting those products with knowledgeable professionals who understand that support is the core of our business.”