Video Assignments Are the New Term Paper. How Does That Change Teaching and Learning? (EdSurge)

"Digital video has taken the world by storm. Netflix is busy changing television and movies. YouTube may be humanity’s largest collaborative cultural project, aggregating an astonishing amount of user-generated content. The Google-owned service is widely used that it may already soak up more than a third of all mobile traffic."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Save the jokes about telepresence robots. More colleges are using video—in all its permutations—as not just mediums but as messages. Read why this author suggests video could become the leading digital ed tech and pedagogical tool.