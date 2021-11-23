From how and where students learn, to the methods teachers use to educate, the pandemic upended school as we knew it.

Maintaining consistent communication and keeping students on track with their studies continues to be a challenge. As we move beyond the pandemic’s quick pivot to virtual learning, smarter strategies and flexible tools are required to keep students engaged.

As a trusted educational technology provider, PPDS is delivering solutions to ensure the best learning outcomes and take smart schooling to the next level.

Adapt & Evolve

“At PPDS, we recognize that the needs of educators and students continue to evolve as districts move from in-person to virtual learning, and sometimes a mixture of both,” said Patrick Vantreese, Education Sales Manager for North America, PPDS. “Schools need displays that can be flexible to meet the needs of all situations. What were once nice to haves are now seen as essential, as teachers adapt to changing times, and as educational needs have evolved, so too has technology.”

Educating for Tomorrow

With the notable digital fluency of Generations Z and Alpha, educational tools must be technologically relevant to prepare students for the future. That’s why PPDS designed its innovative T-Line to maximize engagement in this fast-paced digital world. Features such as multi-touch technology, built-in video conferencing, and a whiteboard mode for enhanced interactivity enable better collaboration and ensure learning outcomes.

Solutions for Every Space

Wherever a display would be needed within a school district, PPDS delivers. Popular solutions include interactive flat panels, digital signage displays for cafeteria menus and announcements in hallways and common areas, LED and video walls for gymnasiums and auditoriums, conference room and boardroom display solutions, and desktop monitors. Ten-inch screens can be put outside classrooms to display wayfinding information such as room numbers, instructor and class names, and start and end times.

Partners Add Value

One size fits none, so PPDS works with value-added resellers, system integrators, and local markets to determine the best strategies and equipment for each school or district.

“Working with one manufacturer like PPDS creates an overall better experience for our customers, as they only interact with one provider, allowing clear communication and consistency in the sales process,” Vantreese said.

For instance, PPDS partnered exclusively with i3 technologies and their i3LEARNHUB solution that combines face- to-face education and remote teaching using one easy-to-use online platform. Both teachers and students can participate in online lessons—no training required.

Advancing Learning

The customer-focused approach from PPDS lets districts select and tailor solutions that meet every student need—on campus or studying at home. Leveraging the versatility of its portfolio, PPDS education technology solutions bring learning to life.

For more information, visit PPDS.com.