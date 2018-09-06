Verrex Adds Chad Pierce to Boston Sales Team

Verrex has named Chad Pierce account manager. Pierce, who will be based in Boston, will deliver Verrex’s portfolio of AV system design, design/build, and managed services solutions to companies in the region, including Boston’s biotech and fintech markets, in addition to the established finance & banking and higher education sectors. He joins a three-continent sales team led by Verrex vice president of global sales, Bill Chamberlin, CTS.

Chad Pierce

“The Boston and New England area continues to grow and offer new opportunities for a dynamic company like Verrex,” said Chamberlin. “Chad brings with him a wealth of experience in strategic implementation of audio visual business solutions that our clients look for a partner to provide. We are excited to have Chad join our growing Boston team.”

Pierce brings 20 years of senior-level sales experience within the Pro-AV market, including audio visual, digital media, unified communications, and broadcast systems integration and managed services solutions. Career highlights include director of advanced digital environments at High Output Inc; senior account executive for New England at HB Communications; senior account executive for West Coast sales at Diversified Systems; and senior account executive for North/Central CA at R.E. Snader and Associates.

“After two decades in this industry, I’ve witnessed some amazing technologies revolutionize the way we do business,” said Pierce. “I’ve also experienced many organizations shift their mind share more toward developing the brand or maintaining their perceived reputation in the market, at the expense of both the customer and the employee experience. However, Verrex is unique. For over 70 years, Verrex has maintained its steadfast commitment to staying ahead of technology trends, while shaping a cultural atmosphere that encourages a focus on family first and client retention.”

Pierce added: “As a result, every employee at Verrex is excited to be part of a larger purpose. Client relationships are actually consultative partnerships, rather than the traditional vendor-client dynamic, and the Verrex technical team is light years ahead of industry standards with their knowledge and experience of all the latest technologies. Once I witnessed this for myself, I knew I had to be a part of it and I am humbled by the opportunity to contribute to the effort.”

Pierce is based at Verrex’s Boston office, part of the company’s global workplaces that also include New York, Houston, Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. He can be reached at cpierce@verrex.com.