Utelogy Integrates with ServiceNow—What This Means for You

Utelogy now integrates with the Now Platform, enabling IT teams to leverage proactive management and monitoring of their entire technology estate within their connected IT Service Management (ITSM) platforms. This new integration, available on the ServiceNow Store streamlines daily tasks, boosts productivity, and ensures that all devices and assets are efficiently managed, ultimately increasing the ROI for businesses and enhancing the total experience for both staff and end-users in and outside of the office.

As a Strategic Platform Technology Partner, the certified Utelogy integration enables users with the ability to quickly respond to and resolve alerts by automating case creation and incident creation within ServiceNow's ITSM suite by leveraging Utelogy data.

"A seamless and responsive IT infrastructure is no longer a luxury but a necessity for businesses today," said Kevin Morrison, CEO of Utelogy. "Our integration with ServiceNow represents a significant step in enabling our customers to achieve a proactive service management stance. It’s not just about responding to issues faster; it’s about preventing them from occurring, which is the ultimate measure of IT efficiency and effectiveness. This integration ensures that the technologies our customers rely on are always at peak performance, which is essential for their daily operations."

By taking advantage of this direct connection, companies can now be better informed on potential issues before they impact end-users, thereby maintaining business continuity and user satisfaction. This integration is particularly valuable for organizations looking to consolidate their technology management and incident resolution processes into a comprehensive ITSM solution.

"Partnerships succeed best when we lean into our unique skills and expertise and have a clear view into the problem we’re trying to solve," said Erica Volini, senior vice president of global partnerships at ServiceNow. "Utelogy Corporation's integration with ServiceNow extends our reach well beyond where we can go alone and represents the legacy and goals of the Now Platform. I am thrilled to see the continued innovation we will achieve together to help organizations succeed in the era of digital business."