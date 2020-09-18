UT Austin business class beams in 3D hologram of professor (EdScoop)

"To improve safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, a business class at the University of Texas, Austin, has adopted new technology that allows the professor to beam a 3D hologram of himself directly into the classroom."—Source: EdScoop

UT Austin's McCombs School of Business is known for its highly engaged community and rigorous pedagogy. In the age of social distancing, the school wants to keep that same level of innovation and energy. Read this case study of their 3D system and some of the professor's thinking. Also, watch the video to see the immersive camera system and green screen in action.