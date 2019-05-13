Using Transfer Articulation to Expand Learner Opportunities (EDUCAUSE Review)

"One of the most frequent questions that prospective students ask of registrar and admissions offices is how particular course credits will transfer to our institutions. As stackable credentials become mainstream, colleges and universities have started looking for ways to recruit more nontraditional students (that is, those who are 25 or older, are first-generation college students, or have dependents) and offer them academic credit in the hope that such students will matriculate and ultimately complete a degree. To accomplish this, many institutions have built robust transfer articulation tables that show how credits will transfer. For many institutions, it's one of the most widely used internet tools available, often allowing students to predict the number of credits they will earn if they transfer to the school."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution wants to better support transfer students, remember this: clarity is key. Make sure you clearly communicate the transfer process, including how coursework and alternative credentials will translate into credits.