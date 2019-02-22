Using technology to fast-track student success at Temple University (eCampus News)

"Long after diplomas are in hand and graduation caps tossed in the air, student loan payments remain for many college grads. According to the Department of Education, students are leaving college faced with significant amounts of student debt. The national average owed for a bachelor’s degree stands at $30,500."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Read how Temple University is using data to help keep students on track for graduation, keeping track of checkpoints, facilitating messaging from advisors, and weaving in institutional accountability to help students get their degree in four years.