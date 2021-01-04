Topics

Using Lessons Learned in 2020 to Shape the Future of Education (The EvoLLLution)

"As much as we all yearn to leave 2020 in our rearview mirror, the road ahead doesn’t appear to look all that different. However, something truly paradigm-shifting happened in education this year that will change our course: we learned our lesson—several, actually—and the corollaries will be key in helping us move forward in 2021 and beyond."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The massive shifts higher ed was forced to undertake during the pandemic have done more than simply facilitate a pivot in a time of emergency — these changes have also prepared our institutions for the future. The EvoLLLution breaks down the key takeaways and details how we can implement the lessons we all learned in 2020.