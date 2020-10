"In 2019, University of Phoenix (UOPX) faced a daunting challenge: convert nearly 2,000 courses into a new learning management system (LMS) in a matter of months, when the transition into the new learning environment would be complete."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Has your institution embraced an agile mindset? Read how an agile framework can quickly make an impact and help schools deliver more value to students.