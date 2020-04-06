Userful Launches Virtual Display Solution for Emergency Operations Centers

The What: Userful announces a new offering for its visual networking platform. Userful’s Virtual Emergency Operations Center (EOC) supports remote workers and allows cross-site and cross-departmental collaboration with a virtual video wall that is capable of sharing secure data, KPIs and other critical visual information sources in real time onto any display.

The What Else: Organizations that need to share visual information sources for real time situational awareness and decision making, no longer need to gather in the same room. Instead they can deploy a virtual video wall solution, available on any screen allowing close collaboration without close physical contact.

During this time of crisis, new response teams are forming overnight and organizations on the front lines of the pandemic are adapting to new ways of working without physical contact. These teams and individuals still need to share real time secure information sources. This new EOC platform makes that possible.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has created the need for organizations to ensure accessibility to sensitive and secure critical visual information sources,” said John Marshall, Userful’s Chief Executive Officer. “To support the needs of essential workers, Userful is offering this solution free for the next six months both to first responders and healthcare organizations as our small part in alleviating this crisis.”

The Bottom Line: The new EOC announcement from Userful does more than just support robust remote operations. Userful has also committed to donate a portion of all proceeds generated during the current coronavirus epidemic to international support agencies battling COVID-19.