Use technology to monitor social distancing and mask wearing compliance (University Business)

"As colleges and universities across the country cautiously deliberate if, when and how they can reopen in the wake of the pandemic, their priority must be to identify ways to prevent COVID-19 spread among staff, students and visitors. The public health and safety pillars of prevention will continue to be social distancing, mask wearing, testing and contact tracing."—Source: University Business

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This article takes a look at how technology could help institutions monitor social distancing, measure mask compliance, and help with contact tracing if they reopen for face-to-face classes the fall.