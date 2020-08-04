USC Deploys $2 Million AV Network in Prep for Hybrid (Campus Technology)

"The University of Southern California is investing close to $2 million in a project to deploy an AV network to cover 248 classroom spaces for hybrid learning. The institution will be using products from Audinate, Crestron and Shure for the implementation."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For hybrid courses, technology that promotes flexibility is crucial to support multiple forms content delivery at the same time. Read how USC is making a major investment to ensure the success of their hybrid learning initiatives.