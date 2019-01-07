U.S. Government Taps into Nation’s Colleges for Cybersecurity Expertise (EdTech Magazine)

"The National Science Foundation calls cybersecurity “one of the defining issues of our time.” The U.S. is particularly vulnerable, according to Juniper Research, because of the substantial amount of national and international data located within a wide range of companies, governmental entities and institutions, with little regulation."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With the skills gap looming, if we don't groom future cybersecurity talent now, massive amounts of data might not be properly secured in the future. Read how the government is reaching out to institutions to address the situation before it becomes dire.