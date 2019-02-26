University retention is falling, but data interventions can help (EdScoop)

"The nation’s universities have seen enrollment fall for the last six years, meaning retention is more important than ever. One common first step colleges are taking is to introduce big-data solutions that analyze data to identify struggling students, which offers valuable insights into risk factors for dropping out. "—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With the percentages dropping, concerns around student retention are mounting. But there's good news: big data can help. Read how schools are using data to target interventions when students need support to stay on track to completion.