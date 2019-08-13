University of Wisconsin Ponders Obsolete Emergency Phones (Center for Digital Education)

"With the press of a button, nearly 200 emergency phones scattered across UW-Madison’s campus connect students, staff and faculty members to the police."—Source: Center for Digital Education

Does the prevalence of mobile devices on campus today render blue light emergency phones a necessity of the past? While the legitimate use of call boxes has dropped, they have helped some people when they needed it most, and students overwhelmingly support having an additional safety resource on campus, even if they aren't used often.