University of Iowa Investigates Teaching with 3D Models (Campus Technology)

"Darren Hoffman, an assistant professor at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, knew that he wanted to improve the quality of learning for his students. He decided to work with Gale Interactive: Human Anatomy platform to integrate 3D imaging into his lesson plans."—Source: Campus Technology

University of Iowa professors report that three-dimensional tools are helping students gain deeper understandings of anatomy. These new resources are also proving to be critically important for self-directed learners.