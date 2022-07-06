University of Florida now offers faculty and staff free AI courses (EdScoop)

"The University of Florida is offering artificial intelligence courses to its faculty and staff for free as part of a years-long push to establish itself as an AI leader."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the school works to embrace artificial intelligence, the University of Florida is making sure faculty and staff are up to speed, providing free courses on AI. "Being able to know that you are knowledgeable about a specific area that university is taking on and building across every single college is so important because then you can come to the table with knowledge or at least understanding the vocabulary and not feel intimidated," notes provost fellow Regina Rodriguez.