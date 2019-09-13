Universities Embrace Virtual Desktop Infrastructure to Serve Students (EdTech Magazine)

"For many people, the words 'college student' conjure the image of a recent high school graduate who lives on a university campus and goes to school full time. But higher education institutions know better."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Now that non-traditional students are the norm, anytime/anywhere access to personalized learning portals has become even more important. For many schools, virtual desktop infrastructure offers the necessary flexibility and security needed while also keeping customized access affordable.