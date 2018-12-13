Topics

Universities Can’t Afford to Overlook Technology as a Retention Tool (EdTech Magazine)

By ()

"College and university leaders are facing increased financial pressure and complexity as enrollment growth slows, and traditional classrooms are evolving into remote locations that extend beyond the confines of a main campus. At the same time, faculty and staff retention poses a challenge for higher education institutions — in fact, 2017 LinkedIn data ranked education among the top five industries with the highest employee turnover rates."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With the ever-present concerns around enrollment, utilizing technology to aid in retention efforts isn't just a good idea — it's necessary for institutional longevity. Read how harnessing the power of digital tools can help schools be proactive about retaining learners.