Universities and their IT shops brace for budget cuts (EdScoop)

"With the increasingly likelihood that colleges will need to continue to offer some level of remote instruction into the fall semester, institutional leaders are now focusing on balancing the need for new technology investments and expanded digital services with potential budget cuts to reduce institutional costs."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The potential for remote learning in the fall means that many institutions will need to invest in tech that will help expand their online services. However, budget cuts are looming if face-to-face classes cannot resume.