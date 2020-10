"Since 2013, EDUCAUSE has been surveying higher education IT managers and CIOs about the resources and support that human resources (HR) provides to help IT units effectively and nimbly meet staffing needs. The results of these surveys have produced consistent and consistently ambivalent results."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Campus IT shouldn’t operate in a vacuum. When campus IT and HR departments work together, their collaborative connections can be mutually beneficial.