Unilumin to Showcase Mass Production Mini-LED 0.9mm

The What: Unilumin Group (Stand 12-F60) is set to showcase its MP (Mass Production) Mini-LED at ISE 2019.

The What Else: Unilumin’s mass production of Mini-LED aims to solve previous technical barriers and addressing the issue of the high cost of traditional SMD display. Utilizing the ultra-low reflection black technology, Unilumin MP Mini-LED provides a high contrast ratio with a wide angle of view.

On the stand, visitors will see not only the Unilumin MP Mini-LED but also the company’s flagship products Unano, Upanel, UpanelS, UTVIII, UpadIII H, GslimS, UsurfaceIII, in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and resolutions.

The Bottom Line: With its protection and resolution features, Mini-LED is poised to create more possibilities for product applications. Industry insiders state that Mini-LED will potentially enter more extensive display fields, from commercial usage to professional and public display applications.