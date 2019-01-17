Underestimating the Potential of Email (Inside Higher Ed)

"For many university marketers, email is one of our most important channels. Perhaps that’s why we often seek external advice on ways to improve our campaigns. In many cases, however, these recommendations are framed toward meeting the demands of FMCG brands—those primarily using email as a short-term activation and promotion channel to achieve a quick uptick in clicks and sales lift."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Could strictly following email marketing best practices actually be hampering the effectiveness of your institution's campaigns? This deep dive from Inside Higher Ed explores the issue and comes to an inspiring conclusion.