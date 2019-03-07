UMass Plans Online College to Serve Adult Learners (Campus Technology)

"University of Massachusetts President Marty Meehan recently announced plans for the five-campus university to launch an online college intended for adult learners. He said that not only would the new school meet workforce development needs in the region and generate revenue for the overall university, but it would serve as a competitive force to counter the inroads being made by other institutions in New England. The announcement came during Meehan's annual "state of the university address."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With a shortage of traditional college-age students on the horizon in 2026, it's smart for UMASS to focus on serving adult learners. Read how they are putting a plan in place to make education more accessible at scale.