UDL’s essential place in the post-pandemic learning environment (eCampus News)

"The shock has passed, the sadness comes and goes, and the stretchy waistband pants are becoming a mainstay. Your college or university stayed online for the rest of this academic year, as well as summer, and now for the fall of 2020."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Are assigning grades even ethical right now? Is it a moral question or a logistical one? This article contends that the priority this term should be empathy, wellness, and student support. Universal Learning Design is one path to help stakeholders reclaim normalcy in this difficult and uncertain time in higher ed.