"The University of California, Irvine has opened a public wiki where colleges and universities can find information about how to run an esports program based on UCI's own experiences."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution is looking to kick off an esports program, you won't want to miss UC Irvine's "Tools for Schools". This public wiki is full of solid advice that could help your school level up its esports game.