UB Tech 2019: University of Maine System Takes Classroom Tech Step by Step (EdTech Magazine)

"When the University of Maine System allocated $4.7 million to modernize roughly one-third of its 900 teaching spaces, members of the classroom technology team had their work cut out for them."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Sometimes upgrades to learning technology come with a learning curve for instructors. That was certainly the case with this webconferencing upgrade at the University of Maine. Read how faculty buy in and training played a critically important role in making a successful classroom culture shift.