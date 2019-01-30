tvONE Launches a New Family of HDMI 2.0 Products at ISE 2019﻿

tvONE is launching a new HDMI 2.0 family of products including an ultra-thin auto switcher, a new line of active optical cables, a matrix switcher series, and a new splitter and distribution amplifier series at ISE 2019. The products can be seen in Stand 1-M140.

Image 1 of 4 4x1 HDMI 2.0 Switcher The tvONE 1T-SX-654 HDMI 2.0 auto-switcher with four HDMI video inputs and one HDMI output supports video resolution up to 4Kx2K@60Hz 4:4:4 HDR and provides 18 Gbps of high bandwidth. This ultra-thin 4x1 switcher with audio functionality includes multi-channel support, de-embedded digital stereo audio to provide an analog output, or an audio return channel (ARC) for transmitting audio back to the HDMI input from the connected display. The 1T-SX-654 is now shipping. Image 2 of 4 Magenta Research Active Optical Cables tvONE will also be showcasing its new line of now shipping Magenta Research active optical cables, featuring DisplayPort 1.4 active optical cables (MG-AOC-88x) and HDMI 2.0 active optical cables (MG-AOC-66x). The cables provide a simple, robust solution for extending ultra-high resolution over long distances. These plug-and-play active optical cables are provided in a drum for easy installing and provide video and audio extension with no compression or latency up to 328 ft, without the need for external power. Image 3 of 4 MG-DA-61x Series A new Magenta Research series of HDMI 2.0 compact distribution amplifiers will also be introduced on the stand. The MG-DA-61x series provides a high-performance solution for distributing HDMI signals with video output up to 4K2K@60Hz (YUV444) resolutions and HDR (High Dynamic Range Imaging) support, which gives a video experience. Support is also offered for up to 32 audio channels with sampling rates up to 192kHz and passthrough of 7.1 channels of digital audio including high resolution digital audio formats such as LPCM 7.1CH, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS-HD Master Audio, and Dolby Atmos. Available in 1x2, 1x4 and 1x8 configurations. Image 4 of 4 MX-65xx Matrix Switcher Series On tvONE's ISE stand, attendees will also find its MX-65xx matrix switcher series. The series, now shipping, allows users to send HDMI 2.0 (with HDCP) to multiple devices, both independently and simultaneously. Choose from an intuitive front panel, infrared remote control, or tvONE’s control software, MX-tools. The matrix switcher series complies with HDCP 2.2, and supports 3D, and 4K2K@60 4:4:4 8 bit and 10-bit processing, for superior deep color rendering. Audio support includes 7.1 audio, including DTS-HD and Dolby TrueHD. Available in 4x4 and 8x8 configurations.

To see the products in person at ISE 2019, event attendees should visit tvONE in Stand 1-M140.