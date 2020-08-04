Turning Hardships into Strengths: Advancing Learning During COVID-19 (Faculty Focus)

"In spring 2020 the world faced an unprecedented emergency situation in the COVID-19 pandemic. Many instructors who normally teach face-to-face had to pivot overnight to teach remotely. There was little time for preparation and often little support. Many of these instructors had no previous online teaching experience, and many are still confused by what is meant by “remote” teaching and how and why it differs from teaching online."—Source: Faculty Focus

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Continuing classes during the COVID-19 pandemic has been no small task to say the least. But with these big challenges come innovative solutions and lessons that will help higher ed in the future.