Trial and Error: Refining Online Courses With Constant Feedback (Inside Higher Ed)

"Jitendra Singh, a trained clinician who now serves as program coordinator and associate professor in the School of Nursing & Healthcare Leadership, spent years working in a hospital’s quality improvement program before he shifted into academe. He’s been teaching online at Moorhead since 2012. It wasn’t long before he noticed that several frustrating circumstances in the health-care industry -- long wait times, confusing instructions, a lack of standardization and predictability -- also seemed to be plaguing the online format."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This professor took a radical approach — rather than trying to guess what students need, he went straight to the source and asked them. Feedback can be a useful tool is you want to make sure a course is making the right connections.