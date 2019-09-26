Training the future workforce for a data-driven society (eCampus News)

"Our youth are inheriting the future in real time. Over the past decade alone, the explosion in data, automation, machine learning, and artificial intelligence has completely transformed the way we interact with the world – and it’s only accelerating. In fact, IDC predicts worldwide spending on AI systems alone will grow to nearly $35.8 billion in 2019 and will more than double to $79.2 billion by 2022."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

With AI and automation on the rise, our society is becoming increasingly data-driven. Students will need to build skillsets that help them analyze and navigate through the metrics as they transition into the workforce.