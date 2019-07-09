Tracy Barrow Joins Philips Professional Display Solutions

Philips Professional Display Solutions has appointed Tracy Barrow as Key Account Manager, based in the north of the UK. Tracy has a strong track record and is a well-known face in the AV industry, having spent three and half years at Optoma before her recent five-year term as UK Sales Manager at Peerless AV.

Barrow’s new role will see her working closely with Philips Professional Display Solutions’ prime customers in Northern England and Scotland as the company’s growing range of solutions expands opportunities in both new and existing markets.

The appointment also reinforces Philips Professional Display Solutions’ commitment to industry equality — with its UK team now being a 50/50 split of five men and five women.

Barrow commented: “I’m thrilled to be bringing my industry experience to Philips Professional Display Solutions. This is a particularly exciting time for the company, with the introduction of its new LED range, as well as the new MediaSuite Professional TVs that are really making an impact with exciting features and benefits. All bringing great opportunities to make a true difference for resellers and their customers.”

She added: “I’ve known many of my new colleagues for a number of years and I’m looking forward to working with a superb and welcoming team, especially in a company with such a strong history in AV innovation.”

Martin Ware, UK Sales Director, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Tracy to our growing team. Tracy has an enviable career history in the AV marketplace and she brings a wealth of sales expertise.

“The AV industry has long been made up mainly of males and we’ve continued to be really pleased with the successes and progress that Women in AV and similar organizations have made. Our UK team has had a good gender mix for the last couple of years and it’s great that we’re now evenly split."