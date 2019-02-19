Towards An Ecosystem of Platforms: The Critical Importance of Interoperability (The EvoLLLution)

"When a new online degree program is announced in the press, the program title is followed by a platform partnership. We often hear about Georgia Tech’s Online Master of Science in Computer Science (OMSCS) 'on Udacity' or 'on edX.' It is usually an over-simplification; each program makes use of multiple learning platforms."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For a platform to integrate well into the higher ed tech ecosystem, interoperability is key. Functions and features matter less compared to streamlining usability — tools aren't as useful if they cannot be utilized in conjunction.