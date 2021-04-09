ToughBuilt Debuts G3R Knee Pads

The What: ToughBuilt has launched the heavy duty and non-marring GelFit Thigh Support Stabilization Knee Pads (model TB-KP-G3R), which are designed to provide the ultimate in stability, comfort, and functionality.

ToughBuilt GelFit Thigh Support Stabilization Knee Pads (model TB-KP-G3R (Image credit: ToughBuilt)

The What Else: ToughBuilt’s latest innovation provides stability, comfort, and functionality. According to ToughBuilt, what differentiates these knee pads is its manufacturing process which includes abrasion-resistant 1680D fabric, rugged double-injected shell with non-slip rubber and shatter-resistant plastic ensuring durability to withstand harsh work environments, saving users from constantly buying replacements. They also have heavily textured contact surfaces, so you feel safe and confident while on the job.

The G3R knee pads have an ergonomic fit. Thigh support keeps the knee centered within the kneepad, so range of motion isn’t compromised. The design provides stability, while also allowing complete side-to-side range of motion. The unique gel cushion and foam design embraces the natural shape of the knee and upper shin, maximizing pressure distribution for all day comfort. The elastic, EVA, buckle thigh and calf straps comfortably lock in place without cutting off circulation.

The Bottom Line: ToughBuilt G3R Knee Pads are available now and can be purchased on Amazon.