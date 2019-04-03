To Optimize Campus IT, Start by Building a Better Team Culture (EdTech Magazine)

"When I took on the role of CIO and vice president of IT at Northern Arizona University, I wanted to create a 21st-century IT organization capable of leading transformational change within the institution. At that time, central IT staff were mired in a posture that was reactive and even risk-averse. I quickly recognized that, before we thought about upgrading equipment or putting new IT policies in place, we needed a shift in culture."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We can get so overwhelmed by feature overload and technical specs that we forget IT is driven by people. It is also anchored in the need to delivering quality services to real carbon-based humans. Here's how to foreground culture and invest more holistically in your campus IT talent.