TMT Insights Drives Commitment to Diversity and Sustainability

TMT Insights (opens in new tab) is reinforcing its commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI), and sustainability initiatives with a heightened focus on the employee experience, a positive workplace culture, and socially responsible practices. The company recognizes the need to develop programs to harness employee enthusiasm and offer opportunities to keep its teams connected and engaged on its journey to improve inclusivity and environmental awareness.

Founded in 2020, TMT prioritizes diversity and sustainability as much as driving its business growth. The company, which specializes in professional services and software development for the media and entertainment industry, recently joined Workplace Pride (opens in new tab), became a pilot member of the Strive to RiSE program, and is actively evaluating its company-wide activities to maintain carbon neutrality and reduce environmental impact.

“Starting a new company gave us a unique opportunity to build the right type of culture from the ground up,” said Hannah Barnhardt, COO and co-founder, TMT Insights. “That means a secure, welcoming, and supportive workplace where everyone feels safe to ask questions, state opinions, and even disagree. It’s a strong internal foundation that we can build on to inspire creativity, nurture innovation, and amplify everyone’s voice so we can continually learn from one another.”

TMT is confident that its new relationships with Workplace Pride and Strive to RiSE, two leading organizations focused on LGBTIQ+ gender and ethnic inclusion in the technology and media communities, will strengthen the company’s internal efforts to adapt to the changing nature of media and entertainment.

TMT Insights has focused its social and environmental efforts into a new company group under the direction of Patty Minichiello, global brand experience manager. Her philosophy is that DEI efforts must go hand in hand with sustainability actions.

“Promoting allyship, encouraging advocacy, and supporting underserved communities are ongoing efforts, and the best results occur when everyone works together,” said Minichiello. “Our involvement with these wonderful organizations will help us bridge the gaps between the diverse groups within our industry.”

As a part of an ongoing commitment to sustainability, the company has partnered with Greenly (opens in new tab), a global environmental organization focused on helping companies reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a key element of TMT’s sustainability strategy, as well as implementing training and education to ensure responsible purchasing policies.

“It’s all about meeting people where they are in a spirit of mutual respect and collaboration,” concluded Barnhardt. “That’s the best way to create new opportunities for growth and change, whether it’s with our employees, clients, partners, or suppliers. We’ll always emphasize the importance of accountability and awareness to make sure everyone’s committed to the same mission and headed in the right direction.”